Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This is a boost from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
NASDAQ:OXLCP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,419. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $24.79.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
