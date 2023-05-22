Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This is a boost from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:OXLCP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,419. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $24.79.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.