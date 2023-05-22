Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Par Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Par Pacific stock opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Insider Activity at Par Pacific

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 108.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $386,063.49. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,661,129.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $386,063.49. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,661,129.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $59,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,851.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,089 shares of company stock valued at $657,863. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 84,454 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,945 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Par Pacific

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Recommended Stories

