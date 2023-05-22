Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 113 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after buying an additional 80,677 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,460,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,513,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 339,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,145,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,220 shares of company stock valued at $37,505,841 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $679.02. The stock had a trading volume of 42,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $670.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $629.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $709.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

