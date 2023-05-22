Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 137 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.17. The stock had a trading volume of 274,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,642. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.99 and its 200-day moving average is $208.28.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

