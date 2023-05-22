Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $3.07 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000. General Dynamics accounts for about 0.9% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.00. 237,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.40 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GD. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

