Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,166,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 4.1% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.69. 1,970,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,540. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.36 and its 200-day moving average is $144.85. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.