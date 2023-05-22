Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Thomas Cortese Sells 13,650 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) insider Thomas Cortese sold 13,650 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $99,235.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,431.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PTON stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,519,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,653,160. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 79.82%. The company had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 102,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 57.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PTON. Barclays dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

