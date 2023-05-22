PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,661,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,885 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.6% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,203,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abeille Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA now owns 300,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 48,437 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 222,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,256,000 after purchasing an additional 61,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,086,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,986. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.69. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 96.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

