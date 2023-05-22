Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERIGet Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 334,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 762,506 shares.The stock last traded at $32.03 and had previously closed at $30.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

