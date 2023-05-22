Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 334,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 762,506 shares.The stock last traded at $32.03 and had previously closed at $30.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network

Perion Network Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.