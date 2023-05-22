Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,704,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.87.

NYSE PSX traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.02. The company had a trading volume of 890,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.25 and a 200-day moving average of $102.13.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

