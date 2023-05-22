Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Trimmed by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.98. 840,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

About Phillips 66



Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

