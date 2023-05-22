PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Buys 500 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 3.8% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.38. 3,242,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,695,234. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The company has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.15.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,110,633.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,938.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,110,633.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,938.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,045 shares of company stock valued at $13,169,831 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

