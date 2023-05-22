Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 19,651 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,299,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,181,025. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.72.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

