Piper Sandler Lowers NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Price Target to $17.00

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered NextGen Healthcare from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.
NextGen Healthcare Price Performance
NXGN opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.50 and a beta of 1.04. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.
