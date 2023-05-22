Piper Sandler Lowers NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Price Target to $17.00

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered NextGen Healthcare from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NXGN opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.50 and a beta of 1.04. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 150,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

