PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

PJT Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PJT opened at $65.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.72. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $83.17.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). PJT Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PJT Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,032,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,530,000 after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,972,000 after acquiring an additional 59,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PJT Partners by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 835,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,307,000 after acquiring an additional 384,103 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in PJT Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 569,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,036,000 after acquiring an additional 47,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

