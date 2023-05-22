PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.
PJT Partners Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:PJT opened at $65.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.72. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $83.17.
PJT Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PJT Partners
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,032,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,530,000 after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,972,000 after acquiring an additional 59,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PJT Partners by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 835,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,307,000 after acquiring an additional 384,103 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in PJT Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 569,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,036,000 after acquiring an additional 47,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.
About PJT Partners
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PJT Partners (PJT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.