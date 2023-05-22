PotCoin Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $484,051.35 and $107.55 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.97 or 0.00338152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013038 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018876 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000819 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000685 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,315,646 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.