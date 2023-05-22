Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,510 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 94,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Price Performance

PREF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 565,665 shares. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a twelve month low of $98.13 and a twelve month high of $101.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.