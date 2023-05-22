Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Joy Driscoll Durling Sells 3,489 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $203,757.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joy Driscoll Durling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Joy Driscoll Durling sold 7,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $447,675.00.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Procore Technologies stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.10. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $68.56.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $202.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PCOR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

