Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Head-To-Head Review

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) and Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Kanzhun has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 17.08, meaning that its stock price is 1,608% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kanzhun and Professional Diversity Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 1 3 0 2.75 Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Kanzhun presently has a consensus price target of $23.90, indicating a potential upside of 36.81%. Given Kanzhun’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kanzhun is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

This table compares Kanzhun and Professional Diversity Network’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $654.04 million 10.01 $15.55 million $0.05 349.40 Professional Diversity Network $8.31 million 5.46 -$2.60 million N/A N/A

Kanzhun has higher revenue and earnings than Professional Diversity Network.

Profitability

This table compares Kanzhun and Professional Diversity Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun 2.56% 1.00% 0.79% Professional Diversity Network -38.26% -130.70% -45.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kanzhun beats Professional Diversity Network on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. It operates through four segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), RemoteMore, and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups. The NAPW Network segment refers to women-only professional networking organization. The RemoteMore segment connects companies with developers with less effort and friction, and software developers to get jobs regardless of their location. The Corporate Overhead refers to operating expenses. The company was founded by Rudy Martinez on October 3, 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

