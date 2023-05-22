PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PTCT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.07.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $58.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.31. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $59.44.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,202,009.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,202,009.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Pauwels sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $38,093.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,595 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,916. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

