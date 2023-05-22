Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Pure Storage from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Down 2.3 %

Pure Storage stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 2.65%. Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the sale, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.