QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on QCR from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. QCR has a 52-week low of $35.14 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The company has a market capitalization of $653.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $47.69.

QCR Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.01%.

In related news, Director James M. Field acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.63 per share, for a total transaction of $40,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,543 shares in the company, valued at $265,842.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $74,519.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $127,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Field acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.63 per share, for a total transaction of $40,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,842.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,760 shares of company stock valued at $156,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in QCR by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in QCR by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in QCR by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.