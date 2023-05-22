Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Qiagen Price Performance

Qiagen stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Qiagen has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $51.18.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

