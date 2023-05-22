QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,983 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.2% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,301,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,539,435. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

