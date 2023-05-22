QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,375 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $104.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,351,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,549,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $156.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

