Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Radian Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RDN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 358,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,964. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. The business had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,475 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $311,500.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,475 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $311,500.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,595 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,889. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,747,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,922,000 after acquiring an additional 367,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 575.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874,587 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,529,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,244,000 after acquiring an additional 210,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.