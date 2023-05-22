Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Radiant Logistics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

RLGT opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $309.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.93. Radiant Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 89,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Radiant Logistics by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

