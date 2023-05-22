Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Radiant Logistics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Radiant Logistics Price Performance
RLGT opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $309.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.93. Radiant Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.
