Raymond James Lowers CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Price Target to C$0.15

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CubicFarm Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

CubicFarm Systems Stock Down 25.0 %

Shares of TSE:CUB opened at C$0.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. CubicFarm Systems has a 52-week low of C$0.02 and a 52-week high of C$0.67.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

