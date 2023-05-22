Raymond James Lowers CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Price Target to C$0.15

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CubicFarm Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
CubicFarm Systems Stock Down 25.0 %
Shares of TSE:CUB opened at C$0.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. CubicFarm Systems has a 52-week low of C$0.02 and a 52-week high of C$0.67.
