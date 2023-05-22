ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 22nd. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 43.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $5,437.32 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.81 or 0.00339027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012853 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018919 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000814 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003689 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

