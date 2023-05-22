Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 447 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of NV5 Global worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVEE. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $130.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

NV5 Global Price Performance

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.63. 38,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.02 and a 52 week high of $154.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.81.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $189.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 6.05%. Research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About NV5 Global

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.