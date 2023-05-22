Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.0% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,546,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,651 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,044,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,246,290. The company has a market capitalization of $429.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

