Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.67.

Insider Activity

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $5,416,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,413,411.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $291,353.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,255,281.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $5,416,689.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,413,411.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $8.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $440.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.14. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

