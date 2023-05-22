Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $846,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.25.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $289.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,554. The firm has a market cap of $293.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.67 and its 200 day moving average is $306.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

