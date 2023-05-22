Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 103,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Synopsys by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Synopsys by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 61,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $8.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $400.28. 475,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,212. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.51. The company has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $418.40.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

