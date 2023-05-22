Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 207 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Saia by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Saia by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,275,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,655,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Saia Price Performance

In other Saia news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $287,659.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,317.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,953 shares of company stock worth $1,450,996. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIA traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $277.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,025. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $306.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.18.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.28 million. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Articles

