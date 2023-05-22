Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 244,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,000. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF accounts for 3.0% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 587.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,461,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 350.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,089,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,137,000 after purchasing an additional 847,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 657,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,877,000 after purchasing an additional 336,809 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 639,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 254,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 576,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,309,000 after acquiring an additional 229,729 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

GCOW stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.39. 620,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

