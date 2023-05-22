Reef Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a total market cap of $50.82 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001325 BTC.
- Gala (GALA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000112 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006962 BTC.
Reef Profile
Reef (REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 22,821,409,581 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Reef is reef.io.
Buying and Selling Reef
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.