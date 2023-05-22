Regis (NYSE:RGS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Regis in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

NYSE RGS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,855. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.79. Regis has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regis by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Regis by 304.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,829 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Regis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Regis by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

