Regis (NYSE:RGS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Regis in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Regis Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE RGS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,855. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.79. Regis has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.85.
Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.
