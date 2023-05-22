Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 426 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,529,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,017,000 after purchasing an additional 148,213 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 21,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPS stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.25. 711,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.43. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Recommended Stories

