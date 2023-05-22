Renren (NYSE:RENN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Renren Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Renren stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. 21,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,990. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. Renren has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $33.91.
Institutional Trading of Renren
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Renren by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 93,287 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Renren by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92,452 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Renren during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renren during the 1st quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Renren during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 21.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Renren
Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes an all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renren (RENN)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.