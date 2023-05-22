Request (REQ) Trading 2.5% Lower This Week

Request (REQ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0871 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $87.09 million and $567,280.79 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00025587 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,030.35 or 0.99956030 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08650428 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $655,381.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

