RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Holdings Lowered by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC lowered its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 744.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 813.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on RingCentral from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on RingCentral from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.39.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Insider Activity at RingCentral

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,456. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78, a PEG ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

