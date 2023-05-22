Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Holdings Lowered by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,622,736 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,684,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 196,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 41,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Up 1.0 %

RBA traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $56.54. 215,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,148. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.37. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.72 and a 52-week high of $72.73. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 110.20%.

Insider Activity at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 18,522 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,299.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 18,522 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,299.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert George Elton bought 1,471 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,654.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on RBA shares. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.