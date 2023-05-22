Riverpark Capital Management LLC Sells 20,771 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,682 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 20,771 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 3.4% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,833,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,845,454. The firm has a market cap of $171.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.46. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.