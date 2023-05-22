Robert W. Baird Increases Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $53.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.14.

DT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.02. The stock had a trading volume of 353,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.03, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.11. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $49.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1,992.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.0% in the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 122,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

