Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) PT Raised to $14.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ROIV. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.80.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $31,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,409,211 shares in the company, valued at $432,553,227.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $96,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,031,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,253,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $31,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,409,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,553,227.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,509,880 shares of company stock worth $132,131,966 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Featured Stories

