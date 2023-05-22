Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Lowered to C$142.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$151.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$142.20.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.6 %

TSE:RY opened at C$127.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$130.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$132.38. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$116.75 and a twelve month high of C$140.18. The stock has a market cap of C$176.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.07 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 29.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5522252 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.88, for a total transaction of C$565,320.60.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

