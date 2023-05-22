Rpo LLC Takes $5.80 Million Position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA)

Rpo LLC acquired a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 571,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,000. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I comprises approximately 2.0% of Rpo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rpo LLC owned about 1.66% of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 1.2% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,255,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 10.7% during the third quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 824,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $7,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 606.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 370,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 212.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

BACA remained flat at $10.25 during trading on Monday. 1,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,412. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search on a target business that operate in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

