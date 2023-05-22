Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Down 3.6%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. 237,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,512,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Sabre Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $742.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 1,258.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sabre by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

