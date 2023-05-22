Sam Eaton Sells 10,181 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $328,948.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Sam Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 21st, Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $213,630.00.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Sam Eaton sold 12,153 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $367,506.72.
Yelp Trading Down 0.7 %
YELP stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.52. 1,117,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $39.26.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YELP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.
About Yelp
Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
