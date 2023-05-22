Sam Eaton Sells 10,181 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $328,948.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sam Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yelp alerts:

On Tuesday, March 21st, Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $213,630.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Sam Eaton sold 12,153 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $367,506.72.

Yelp Trading Down 0.7 %

YELP stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.52. 1,117,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $39.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Yelp during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 263.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,777 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $78,537,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,637 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 33,049 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YELP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

About Yelp

(Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.